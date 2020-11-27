RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investec lowered RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY opened at $9.01 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.