RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

