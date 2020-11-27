Royce & Associates LP Sells 14,291 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.92% of Avid Technology worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.11. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.