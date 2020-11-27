Royce & Associates LP Purchases 87,400 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after buying an additional 150,519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.