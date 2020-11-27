Royce & Associates LP Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.13% of Graco worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

