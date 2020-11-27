Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of Popular worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Popular by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Popular by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

