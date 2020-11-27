Royce & Associates LP Acquires 112,000 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.35% of Verso worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Verso by 278.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verso by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verso by 465.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRS opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $370.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

