Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

