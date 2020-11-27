Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

TSE:RY opened at C$108.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$109.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5799998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$609,592.15. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$123,769.33. Insiders have sold 23,236 shares of company stock worth $2,285,910 over the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.