Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HomeServe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $15.80 on Monday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

