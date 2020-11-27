Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NTNX stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

