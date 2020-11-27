Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $101.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RY stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

