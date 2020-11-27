Roth Capital Increases Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target to $12.25

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $7.50 to $12.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOLO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.81. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

