Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $418.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

