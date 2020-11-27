Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $85,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,956.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,363 shares of company stock valued at $42,589,269 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

