Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,849.23 ($63.36).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,901.50 ($64.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,645.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,610.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

