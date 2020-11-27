Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.
RIO stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
