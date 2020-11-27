Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

