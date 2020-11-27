RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $15,948,278.76 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54.

On Thursday, October 15th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.10, for a total transaction of $2,731,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.75, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $2,611,800.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total transaction of $2,692,500.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RingCentral by 19.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

