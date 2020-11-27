Reviewing XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) & Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTEG) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XT Energy Group and Alstom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $53.13 million 1.00 -$1.09 million N/A N/A Alstom $9.12 billion 1.41 $519.21 million N/A N/A

Alstom has higher revenue and earnings than XT Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group -113.14% -48.05% -21.42% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XT Energy Group and Alstom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alstom 0 2 5 0 2.71

Summary

Alstom beats XT Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the compressed air energy storage field primarily in China. It offers air compression power generation systems with a photovoltaic (PV) installation for industrial users, such as factories and power plants; and PV systems without the air compression generation technology. The company also provides air source heat pump systems that transfers heat from outside to inside of a building, or vice versa; PV panels; synthetic fuel and related products, including fuel additives, engine lubricants, and engine cleaners; and hydraulic parts comprising hydraulic cylinders, diesel pumps, motor oil pumps, and hydraulic valves, as well as designs and manufactures hydraulic pump stations, cylinders, and high-pressure valves. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of wine and herbal wine products. The company was formerly known as Xiangtian (USA) Air Power Co., Ltd. and changed its name to XT Energy Group, Inc. in November 2018. XT Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling. It also provides tram, metro, and main line systems; and tracklaying and track solutions, catenary free and ground feeding solutions, electrification solutions, and electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors and generators, propulsion systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, components propulsion, and dampers; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

