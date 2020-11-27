Reviewing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 5.75 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Dana $8.62 billion 0.30 $226.00 million $3.06 5.81

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Worksport and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 0 9 0 3.00

Dana has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Dana’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Worksport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dana beats Worksport on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

