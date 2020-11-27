Reviewing West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway -2.30% -1.21% -0.44% Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $13.84 billion 0.69 $822.30 million $4.65 10.67 Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.35 $10.54 million N/A N/A

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for West Japan Railway and Radiant Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 1 3 0 0 1.75 Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of West Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Radiant Logistics beats West Japan Railway on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services. The company also engages in the selling of goods and food services; wholesaling; and other retail businesses. It is also involved in the operation of department stores, convenience stores, restaurants, souvenir shops, shopping centers, and others; selling and leasing of real estate; hotel; credit cards and electronic money; and car rental, travel, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and equipment, electrical contracting, electrical equipment, civil engineering and construction consulting, construction, information services, advertising, cleaning and maintenance, and other businesses. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

