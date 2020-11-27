Reviewing Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Stabilis Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.78 $1.18 billion $2.25 17.48 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.99 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 174.29% 6.59% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 1 1 0 0 1.50 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.66%. Given Cheniere Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy Partners is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

