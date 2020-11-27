Reviewing Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) & Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Interep National Radio Sales alerts:

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.65 billion 7.47 $576.20 million $0.37 45.16

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Interep National Radio Sales.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Interep National Radio Sales and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus target price of $18.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 14.41% 9.76% 8.16%

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Interep National Radio Sales on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interep National Radio Sales

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a strategic partnership with CoMix Wave Films. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Interep National Radio Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interep National Radio Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.