Reviewing Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and First Montauk Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19% First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A

93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cowen and First Montauk Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Cowen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cowen and First Montauk Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.05 billion 0.61 $24.63 million $2.21 10.98 First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Summary

Cowen beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Montauk Financial

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

