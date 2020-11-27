Reviewing American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

84.7% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Assets Trust and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential downside of 29.38%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 3.86% 8.77% 0.34%

Risk and Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.01 $60.19 million $2.20 13.86 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $209.97 million 1.07 $36.74 million $0.82 11.51

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

