Reviewing AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of AECOM shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AECOM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AECOM and Super Nova Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 1 7 0 2.88 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AECOM currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AECOM is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AECOM and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM -1.41% 9.37% 2.55% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AECOM and Super Nova Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM $13.24 billion 0.59 -$186.37 million $2.15 24.30 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Super Nova Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AECOM.

Volatility and Risk

AECOM has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Nova Resources has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AECOM beats Super Nova Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets. The CS segment provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment offers program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments. The ACAP segment invests in and develops real estate projects. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Super Nova Resources Company Profile

Super Nova Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of video communication services. It provides GreenLink Video Assistance and Point-of-Decision Systems through its subsidiary. It offers live, real-time, and bi-directional personal video communication between customers and customer service representatives stationed in centralized video command centers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

