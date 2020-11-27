Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00.

John Lafave also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.