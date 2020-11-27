Research Analysts Set Expectations for Root, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Root in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Root’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Root has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

