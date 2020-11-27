Research Analysts Set Expectations for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LESL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

