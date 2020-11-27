Research Analysts Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 377,900 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

