Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

