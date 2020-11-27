Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

