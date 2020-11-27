Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

REMYY stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.16. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

