Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.05. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 79,608,454 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Paul Ryan sold 28,942,970 shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £868,289.10 ($1,134,425.27). Insiders sold a total of 83,537,237 shares of company stock worth $334,156,255 over the last 90 days.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.