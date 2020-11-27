Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) & Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Financial Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -35.07% -6,555.67% -77.78% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $33.82 million 1.11 -$16.11 million ($0.46) -1.30 Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Primo Water has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Primo Water’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Reed’s.

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as directly. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

