Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWT. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

