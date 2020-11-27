Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.81. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 4,461,008 shares.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54.

About Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

