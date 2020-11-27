Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763,384 shares in the company, valued at C$89,477,088.97. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,619 shares of company stock worth $4,401,508.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

