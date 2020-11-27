Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Up to $154.00

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.00, but opened at $161.20. Reach plc (RCH.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 3,577,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reach plc (RCH.L) from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $227.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.73.

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Reach plc (RCH.L) Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

