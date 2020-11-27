Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE:RJF opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

