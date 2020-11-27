Raymond James Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWO. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.59.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,255,000 after purchasing an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

