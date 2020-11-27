Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $138.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $117.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

SBNY stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

