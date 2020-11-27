Raymond James Increases Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$45.50

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.25.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

TSE BLX opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.30. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.