Raymond James Analysts Give Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) a C$33.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of REAL stock opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
