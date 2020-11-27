Raymond James Analysts Give Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) a C$33.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$20.50 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.64.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$69,275.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,596,064.65. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 37,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$883,566.01. Insiders sold a total of 180,619 shares of company stock worth $4,401,508 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

