Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

KNT stock opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 29.43.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,014,000.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

