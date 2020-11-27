Raymond James Analysts Give Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) a C$22.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.06.

Shares of ARE opened at C$16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

