Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $299.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.78. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

