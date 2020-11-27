Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) (LON:RBW)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $7.25. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 17,304,531 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $15.19 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (RBW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.