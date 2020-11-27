Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of Hold.

RAIFY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

