Radium Trading Down 6.5% This Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $11,861.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radium has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00014679 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,175,211 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,096 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

